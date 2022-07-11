SkyView
Fulton County judge orders Sen. Graham to testify in front of Trump grand jury

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019.
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019.
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has been ordered to testify in front of the special grand jury that is looking into possible election tampering by former President Donald Trump.

Graham is set to testify about two phone calls he made in November 2020 to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During those phone calls, Graham reportedly asked Raffensperger to reexamine “certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump.”

Graham said previously that he would fight a subpoena and he still has the ability to do so if he so chooses.

Graham’s attorneys say that the probe by the Democratic district attorney, Fani Willis, is politically motivated.

Graham was ordered to testify before the Special Purpose Grand Jury on Aug. 2. The petition also states that the State of Georgia will pay all reasonable and necessary travel expenses and witness fees requited to secure his attendance and testimony.

