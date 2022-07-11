SkyView
Fourth suspect extradited to SC in connection to the death of six-year-old child

Funeral held for 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Orangeburg Co.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced the last of four suspects in the fatal shooting of Winston Hunter has been extradited to South Carolina.

“We have been able to extradite from New York this last subject in Winston’s case,” the sheriff said. “He was brought back to this state over this past weekend to face charges in this utterly senseless murder of a child.”

Ravenell said Harley who was 17 at the time of the shooting will be charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Previous Coverage: Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg County drive-by that left a six year old dead

Three others have also been charged and returned from New York after their apprehension in the weeks following the child’s death, Ravenell said.

Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Chillicothe, Illinois; Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of West Columbia; Seth James Phillips of Farmington, N.Y. are all facing the same charges.

Officials say the four are facing the charge of murder and other charges after the May 13 shooting that left Hunter dead.

Previous Coverage: “An angel on earth:” Orangeburg County community honors the life of 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

The six-year-old was spending time with family and friends before a car drove past his North home firing into the residence.

“We were blessed to have had Winston in our community for six years,” Ravenell said. “Now Heaven will take care of this little angel.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

