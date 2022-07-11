Fourth suspect extradited to SC in connection to the death of six-year-old child

NORTH, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced the last of four suspects in the fatal shooting of Winston Hunter has been extradited to South Carolina.

“We have been able to extradite from New York this last subject in Winston’s case,” the sheriff said. “He was brought back to this state over this past weekend to face charges in this utterly senseless murder of a child.”

Ravenell said Harley who was 17 at the time of the shooting will be charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Three others have also been charged and returned from New York after their apprehension in the weeks following the child’s death, Ravenell said.

Michael Thomas Lloyd, 20, of Chillicothe, Illinois; Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, of West Columbia; Seth James Phillips of Farmington, N.Y. are all facing the same charges.

Officials say the four are facing the charge of murder and other charges after the May 13 shooting that left Hunter dead.

The six-year-old was spending time with family and friends before a car drove past his North home firing into the residence.

“We were blessed to have had Winston in our community for six years,” Ravenell said. “Now Heaven will take care of this little angel.”

