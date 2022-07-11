Deadly Colonial Drive shooting under investigation in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly shooting is under investigation in Columbia Monday.

Sunday, July 10, 2022, the Columbia Police Department (CPD) shut down the 4400 block of Colonial Drive after reports of a shooting at around 9:45 p.m.

The 4400 block of Colonial Dr. is temporarily closed as #ColumbiaPDSC investigators search for evidence after a shooting incident. A male w/a significant injury to the upper body is at a local hospital. Limited details as this time. Have tips to help us? Contact #Crimestoppers. pic.twitter.com/j9zfveBl1g — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 11, 2022

A man was found by officers with an injury to his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Monday afternoon CPD announced the man had died as a result of his injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

#ColumbiaPDSC Update: The man who was shot while at the 4400 block of Colonial Drive has died as a result of his upper body injury. Case remains active. A news release is forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/ysNpZIEaSX — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 11, 2022

