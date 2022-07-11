SkyView
Deadly Colonial Drive shooting under investigation in Columbia

Police closed down Colonial Drive Sunday evening after a shooting.
Police closed down Colonial Drive Sunday evening after a shooting.(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly shooting is under investigation in Columbia Monday.

Sunday, July 10, 2022, the Columbia Police Department (CPD) shut down the 4400 block of Colonial Drive after reports of a shooting at around 9:45 p.m.

A man was found by officers with an injury to his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Monday afternoon CPD announced the man had died as a result of his injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

