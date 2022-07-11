SkyView
Advertisement

Clouds with patchy fog, tonight

Another cool night tonight
By Michelle McLeod
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Tonight will feature lows in the upper 60s to low 70s with clouds and areas of patchy fog.

First Alert Headlines:

  • Quiet for the rest of the evening
  • Clouds and areas of patchy fog tonight
  • Rain chances return Tuesday and stick around for the rest of the week
  • Heat and humidity return Tuesday/Wednesday as well with low 90s but humid feeling like 100!
First Alert Summary:

Overnight tonight, we’re expecting mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

The heat and humidity return to the forecast Tuesday/Wednesday with 90s but feeling like 98-102. Rain chances returning as well. Tuesday features just a 20% but Wednesday we’ll see rain chances up to 40%.

Good news in the drought department! The severe drought has been removed and areas in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties have been removed. With more rain expected in this forecast, I am expected the next update next Thursday to show more improvements.

There’s a 30% chance for tropical development for an area of thunderstorms in the Northern Gulf.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Quiet with clouds around and patchu fog. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: A 20% chance for downpours and storms. Highs around 90 and humid

Wednesday: Highs in the low 90s and humid. 40% Chance for showers, downpours and storms

Thursday: A 50% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid

Friday: A 40% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid 80s

Saturday: A 50% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Over two pounds of drugs seized as deputies crack down on trafficking

