Benedict College on list to receive grant from National Park Service

The college will be rewarded with $50,000 towards their expansion project of the school.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Park Service (NPS) announced they will be giving out $9.7 million in grants to 21 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Historic Benedict College is one of those recipients of the grant program.

The college will be rewarded with $50,000 towards their expansion project of the school.

“For more than 180 years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have provided high-level academics, opportunities, and community for generations of students. These grants enable HBCUs to preserve the noteworthy structures that honor the past and tell the ongoing story of these historic institutions,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams.

The grant program was created to identify and restore historic structures on HBCUs campuses.

