Sumter Co. coroner identifies man found dead at Edgehill Road home

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to officials an 81-year-old man was found dead at his home with an apparent gunshot wound on Friday, July 8, 2022.

The Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker has announced Stephen Edward Collins, 81, of Edgehill Road as the victim.

Baker stated an autopsy will be performed Monday, July 11, 2022, at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is still investigating the death.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.