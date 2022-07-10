SkyView
Sumter Co. coroner identifies man found dead at Edgehill Road home

According to officials an 81-year-old man was found dead at his home with an apparent gunshot...
According to officials an 81-year-old man was found dead at his home with an apparent gunshot wound on Friday, July 8, 2022.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to officials an 81-year-old man was found dead at his home with an apparent gunshot wound on Friday, July 8, 2022.

The Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker has announced Stephen Edward Collins, 81, of Edgehill Road as the victim.

Baker stated an autopsy will be performed Monday, July 11, 2022, at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is still investigating the death.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

