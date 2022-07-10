Sumter Co. coroner identifies man dead in fatal fire

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified Kenneth Atkinson, 75, of Dew Street, Sumter as the victim of a house fire.

According to officials, the house fire took place around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Coroner Robert M. Baker says the family has been notified about Atkinson’s death.

Baker also stated an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, July 14, 2022, at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.