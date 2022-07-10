SkyView
Sumter Co. coroner identifies man dead in fatal fire

A man lost his life in a house fire in Sumter County around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
A man lost his life in a house fire in Sumter County around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022.(Associated Press)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified Kenneth Atkinson, 75, of Dew Street, Sumter as the victim of a house fire.

According to officials, the house fire took place around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Coroner Robert M. Baker says the family has been notified about Atkinson’s death.

Baker also stated an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, July 14, 2022, at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

