Early morning shooting leaves one dead, investigators say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department are investigating a death after an early morning shooting.

According to investigators, around 1:30 a.m. they responded to a home in the New Friarsgate Subdivision.

Investigators say at the home they found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest and began trying to save the victim, who did not survive.

Officers say it was quickly determined that the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Officials say this is still an ongoing investigation between the Irmo Police Department, the Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

