SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Early morning shooting leaves one dead, investigators say

The Irmo Police Department are investigating a death after an early morning shooting.
The Irmo Police Department are investigating a death after an early morning shooting.(None)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department are investigating a death after an early morning shooting.

According to investigators, around 1:30 a.m. they responded to a home in the New Friarsgate Subdivision.

Investigators say at the home they found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest and began trying to save the victim, who did not survive.

Officers say it was quickly determined that the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Officials say this is still an ongoing investigation between the Irmo Police Department, the Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

An image from the Lauren Ridge Apartments Saturday where a deadly shooting led to a shelter in...
Deadly early morning shooting in Lexington apartment complex
South Carolina man sentenced to 5 years in prison on child pornography charge
South Carolina real estate agent sentenced to 5 years in prison on child pornography charge
The Asian longhorned tick can be hard to spot.
Asian longhorned tick invasion tracked by DHEC, asking public for assistance
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
Ambulance Light
Ambulance crashes in Lexington County while transporting patient

Latest News

wis wx pics
Cooler today with periods of rain
RCSD searching for the two men in connection to a shoplifting incident on St. Andrews Road.
RCSD searching for men in connection with shoplifting incident
Large crowds protest in Washington, D.C. calling for federal action to guarantee nationwide...
Demonstrators show up in force for Women’s March in DC
The Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth has identified 38-year-old Matthew Shannon as the...
Coroner identifies man struck by train in Calhoun County