Cooler today with periods of rain

Rain will be heavy at times
By Michelle McLeod
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - [8:42 AM] Michelle McLeod Temperatures will be around 10 degrees cooler today than yesterday.

wis wx pics
wis wx pics(wis wx pics)

First Alert Headlines

  • It’s a quiet start today with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s
  • Highs today climb into the low 80s which is 10 degrees cooler than yesterday
  • We’ll see periods of rain and a t-storm or two, some will be heavy at times. Timing: Heaviest showers between 9am and 2pm
  • Rain chances are 60% today and 40% for Monday.
  • Cooler Monday but still humid with highs in the low 80s

First Alert Summary:

Temperatures are cooler today with highs in the lower 80s. We’ll see periods of rain for the first half of the day. Some of those t-storms could be heavy at times.  Rain starts to lessen in the evening and drastically wind down overnight. Monday is looking to start with some isolated showers, but things become way more dry than wet, in the rain department, as we head throughout the day.

Temperatures will stick around the 80s for the first half of next week, but we will still have to contend with humidity.

Next week features the same pattern. It won’t be as hot as highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon but it still comes with a lot of humidity and scattered showers, downpours and storms each afternoon and evening. The only “mostly dry” day looks to be Wednesday with rain chances just 20%.

Good news in the drought department! The severe drought has been removed and areas in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties have been removed. With more rain expected in this forecast, I am expected the next update next Thursday to show more improvements.

Tropics are quiet!

wis wx pics
wis wx pics(wis wx pics)
wis wx pics
wis wx pics(wis wx pics)

Forecast Update

Today: Cooler with periods of rain, some heavy at times. Highs in the 80s

Tonight: Intermittent showers. Lows in the 70s.

Monday: A 40% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid

Tuesday: A 30% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and humid

Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds. Just a 20% chance for showers and downpours. Highs in the low 90s

Thursday: A 50% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid 80s

wis wx pics
wis wx pics(wis wx pics)

