Upstate woman shot and killed inside Greenwood restaurant

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers are investigating after a woman was shot and killed inside Uptown Grill on Friday night.

Officers said they responded to the restaurant at around 10:50 p.m. after it was reported that someone was shot in the area.

When they arrived, they found the victim dead inside the restaurant with a gunshot wound. First responders tried to save the victim. However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 29-year-old Keyiona Watrice Hill from Greenwood.

According to officers, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to help them secure the area.

Detectives are currently working to investigate this situation. Anyone with information is asked to call 864-942-8407, message the Greenwood Police Department on Facebook, or use the tip form on their website.

