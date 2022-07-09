SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Upstate woman shot and killed inside Greenwood restaurant

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers are investigating after a woman was shot and killed inside Uptown Grill on Friday night.

Officers said they responded to the restaurant at around 10:50 p.m. after it was reported that someone was shot in the area.

When they arrived, they found the victim dead inside the restaurant with a gunshot wound. First responders tried to save the victim. However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 29-year-old Keyiona Watrice Hill from Greenwood.

According to officers, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to help them secure the area.

Detectives are currently working to investigate this situation. Anyone with information is asked to call 864-942-8407, message the Greenwood Police Department on Facebook, or use the tip form on their website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Asian longhorned tick can be hard to spot.
Asian longhorned tick invasion tracked by DHEC, asking public for assistance
Microscopic slide of Monkey Pox
Monkeypox found in the Midlands, CDC notified
Ambulance Light
Ambulance crashes in Lexington County while transporting patient
First responders were at the scene on I-77 Thursday after a deadly crash, fire and chemical...
Victim identified in deadly I-77 crash and chemical spill
Ayden Chastain
Body recovered from Saluda River amid search for missing 12-year-old

Latest News

South Carolina student wins Google's annual doodle contest
Google announces SC winner of fourteenth annual Doodle for Google Contest
Officers respond to reported shooting at Anderson Mall
One person airlifted to hospital following shooting at Anderson Mall
An image from the Lauren Ridge Apartments Saturday where a deadly shooting led to a shelter in...
Deadly early morning shooting in Lexington apartment complex
wis
FIRST ALERT- Heat Index above 100 again this afternoon with scattered strong to severe storms possible
Earthquakes hit SC
Two more earthquakes shakes SC as longest swarm in recent history continues