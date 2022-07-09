SkyView
RCSD searching for two men in connection with shoplifting incident

RCSD searching for the two men in connection to a shoplifting incident on St. Andrews Road.
RCSD searching for the two men in connection to a shoplifting incident on St. Andrews Road.(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the help of the public after an incident on St. Andrews Road.

Investigators are looking for two men in connection with a May shoplifting incident.

Deputies ask if anyone has any information to please submit an anonymous tip at Crimestoppers.com.

