One person airlifted to hospital following shooting at Anderson Mall

Officers respond to reported shooting at Anderson Mall
Officers respond to reported shooting at Anderson Mall(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday.

Officers said they responded to the Anderson Mall at around 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a male had been shot in the head. The victim was airlifted to Greenville Memorial for treatment. However, their condition is currently unknown.

According to officers, they believe this was an isolated incident between people who knew each other. They added that they cleared the mall with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Currently, there is no suspect, but investigators are following leads.

This situation is developing, we will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

