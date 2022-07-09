SkyView
Lawsuit: Woman’s face ‘shattered’ by unanchored beach umbrella at Isle of Palms Resort

The lawsuit alleges the resort did not warn residents how windy it was that day, either.
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) – Wild Dunes Resort and Hyatt Corporation are facing a new lawsuit after a windy day on their property left a woman injured, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges in June of 2021, Berenice Kelly was sitting in a beach chair on the Isle of Palms near the Wild Dunes Resort when she was hit in the face by an unanchored beach umbrella owned by the resort.

Her face and nose were “shattered” and required “extensive repair surgery,” according to the suit.

Kelly’s husband Theodore witnessed the incident; he suffered injuries while providing aid to his wife, the suit claims.

The documents filed in Charleston County go on to say the resort failed to properly inspect, install, anchor and restrain beach umbrellas, in addition to failing to monitor weather conditions.

The suit also claims the resort violated policies and procedures for umbrella installation/removal given the weather conditions.

Kelly claims in the suit that the resort was reckless, careless and negligent.

As of Friday night, there is no court date scheduled for this case yet.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

