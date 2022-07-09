SkyView
Google announces SC winner of fourteenth annual Doodle for Google Contest

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TEGA CAY, S.C. (WIS) - Google has announced a student from Gold Hill Middle School as a winner for this year’s annual doddle contest.

Carolyn Zheng from Tega Cay, SC is one of the 54 state and territory winners.

The theme for the contest this year is, “I care for myself by…”.

Through the drawings each student who entered into the contest got the chance to express themselves.

The submissions were reviewed by Google Doodlers and three guest judges: Grammy nominated artist Selena Gomez, mental health activist Elyse Fox, and 2021 National Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey.

Voting is now open to the public, so voters have until July 12, to pick their favorite doodle at doodle4google.com.

After the public voting is over, the last five contestants will be reviewed by a panel of Google employees, who will then select one national winner.

The winning student will have their work featured on the Google homepage for a day, receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and the school they currently attend will receive a $50,000 technology grant.

