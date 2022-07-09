Deadly early morning shooting in Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning homicide led to a temporary shelter in place order.

At around 2 a.m. investigators from the Lexington Police Department responded to a call at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off Augusta Rd.

Officers found a man in a stairway, he’d been shot in his upper body. Police told residents to shelter in place while they investigated.

The man was transported to an area hospital and later died of his injuries.

Detectives believe the suspect(s) left the scene after the shooting and lifted the shelter in place order. Initial investigation points to an isolated incident.

Anyone with footage or was a witness to the shooting is being asked to contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271 or by emailing bpayton@lexsc.com

An anonymous tip can be left with CrimeStoppers by calling 888-274-6372 or at the link here.

