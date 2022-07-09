SkyView
Coroner identifies man struck by train in Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth has identified 38-year-old Matthew Shannon as the...
The Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth has identified 38-year-old Matthew Shannon as the victim of a train incident.(KKTV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth has identified 38-year-old Matthew Shannon as the victim of a train incident.

The accident happened around 6:22 p.m. on Friday, July 8 near the Fort Motte area.

Officials say Shannon was walking on the train tracks and when the conductor noticed, he blew the horn multiple times.

According to Coroner Porth, Shannon is believed to have been fishing prior to this incident.

