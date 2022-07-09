SkyView
Bryce McGowens shines in NBA Summer League debut

Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens plays during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In his NBA Summer League debut, former Wren High School and Legacy Early College star Bryce McGowens had a sensational outing.

McGowens led the Charlotte Hornets in scoring with 17 points. He also chipped in six rebounds and five assists. McGowens also shot the ball well. He connected on 6/13 shots, including 3/6 from three-point territory.

Unfortunately, McGowens’ strong performance didn’t result in the Hornets winning. They lost 96-84 against the Indiana Pacers.

McGowens was taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 40th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was then traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

About a week ago, McGowens inked a two-way deal with the Hornets, meaning he will split time between the NBA and the Hornets G-League team, the Greensboro Swarm.

The NBA Summer League runs from July 7th-17th. The NBA regular season starts on October 18, 2022.

