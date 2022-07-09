Another earthquake reported near the town of Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the United States Geological Survey another earthquake has been reported near Elgin.

This is one of many recent strings of earthquakes in the area.

The United States Geological Survey measured the earthquake as a 1.3 magnitude.

The earthquake was reported on July 8 around 5:29 P.M.

