Utility increase and fuel surcharge in Camden, here’s why

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Camden (COC) approved a 10% electricity increase with a 5% fuel surcharge on all utility bills, effective July 1.

“It’s been over eight years since [COC] increased our utility rates for electricity… but at the end of the day [COC’s] been absorbing the cost increase since 2014,” said City Manager Jonathan Rorie.

In response, COC approved a 10% increase on city-wide utility to avoid a deficit system.

“The second piece of the puzzle is that we have [installed] a fuel surcharge. Everybody’s aware that gas prices have increased,” continued City Manager Rorie.

According to Rorie, the 5% fuel surcharge is simultaneous with the rising cost of electricity delivered to Camden. And because fuel is needed to produce electricity, COC introduced a surcharge corresponding with modern day.

“The fuel surcharge is basically just a pass-through that we’re having to pay the producer in passing it on to the user,” concluded City Manager Rorie.

COC estimates the fuel surcharge will decline alongside gas prices over the next two years.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.