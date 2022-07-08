South Carolina real estate agent sentenced to 5 years in prison on child pornography charge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A South Carolina real estate agent will be sentenced Friday for child pornography.

Reports say between June 3, 2020 and Sept. 21, 2020, Ronald Saunders, 37, admitted to communicating with a 17-year-old girl by cell phone and social media apps including Facebook Messenger, TikTok and WhatsApp. He also admitted to spending over 73 hours communicating by video with the teen and soliciting and viewing videos and images of her.

In Friday’s hearing, the victim’s mother said Saunders manipulated the teen into believing there was a romantic relationship.

“I wish every single day we never went on that app,” the victim said. “Ever since it happened, I’ve never felt more alone.”

Saunders pleaded guilty to a charge of accessing with the intent to view child pornography. He was sentenced to five years in prison and was fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to the teen.

Officials ordered him to be placed on supervised release for life after his release.

