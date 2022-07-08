Soda City Live: University of South Carolina to honor legendary concert choir founder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Generations of the University of South Carolina Concert Choir alumni from near and far will gather for the weekend to celebrate the life of founder, Dr. Arpad Darasz.

For two days starting Friday, July 8, alumni will gather for social gatherings and sing near his burial site at Woodridge Memorial Park in Lexington, followed by a cookout Saturday, July 9.

