Soda City Live: Traditional West African Dishes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve never had an opportunity to try West African food, there is a new restaurant in the Midlands that specializes in Ghanan dishes.

Mimsy’s Restaurant has something for everyone, those who have meats in their diets and those who don’t with vegan and vegetarian options.

Today we tried some fresh vegetables, jollof rice and Banku.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.