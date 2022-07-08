SkyView
Soda City Live: South Carolina State Fair accepting entries for exhibit competitions

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Fair returns October 12 through 23 and entries are now being accepted for exhibitors.

Those wishing to compete can view the Exhibit Guide and enter online now through Thursday, September 1 at scstatefair.org/competitions.

More than $300,000 in premiums will be offered for award-winning exhibits in categories like agriculture, art, crafts, flowers, and livestock.

