Ride to End Alz South Carolina heads through the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Ride to End Alz South Carolina rode through the Midlands Friday. The three day, 255 mile journey was previously known as A Ride to Remember.

Over 300 cyclists rolled across the Midlands, the route started on July 8, 2022. Riders stopped at Newberry College around 11:45 a.m. as part of a 64.5 mile from Simpsonville.

Riders will continue their route through the weekend as part of the fundraiser on their way to Charleston.

Over six million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, 95,000 of those are in South Carolina. Funds raised by the ride go to fund the research and support of the Alzheimer’s Association. Nearly a third of all senior citizens die from the disease or a form of dementia.

