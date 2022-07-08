SkyView
One killed, multiple others involved in incident with vehicle at Highland Games

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m., the organization said on social media.
Crash involves several people at Grandfather Mountain race.
Crash involves several people at Grandfather Mountain race.(Mike McDaniel)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured and one killed after an accident involving a vehicle on Thursday night at Grandfather Mountain.

According to Avery County EMS, a woman was killed and at least three other runners were injured.

Participants were preparing to run “The Bear” footrace when the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. Highway 105.

Runners had been lined up at the starting line and were scheduled to run five miles to the top of Grandfather Mountain.

State police are handling the investigation. Officials told WBTV they believe the crash was a “terrible accident.”

The race was part of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, and was immediately canceled following the incident.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected,” Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin said.

The remaining Highland Games activities will continue as planned, according to a Facebook post.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

