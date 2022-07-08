SkyView
Lt. Gov tours around SC to emphasize youth employment

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lieutenant Governor is on a tour around South Carolina to bring attention to the need of high school and college students in the workforce.

Evette is on a statewide tour of businesses that currently employ young South Carolinians.

The Lieutenant Governor has been working in partnership with the Department of Employment and Workforce.

WIS’ Intisar Faulkner got the opportunity to meet with the Lieutenant Governor at her EdVenture stop.

