Lexington man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, investigators say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the arrest of 25-year-old Korey Leon Poole.

Investigators say Poole distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Poole was arrested on July 1 after investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The 25-year-old is being charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say he could face up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators along with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

