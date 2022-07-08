Furry Friend Friday - Nakita

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nakita is a 4-year-old Shepherd mix waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Nakita is a star! She has a wonderful, loving personality and is very easygoing. Nakita loves people, especially if you give her a belly rub! She is a big cuddle bug and truly just wants to be everyone’s friend.

Nakita is a fantastic listener! She is very intelligent and easy to train, even without treats! She would love to demonstrate her basic obedience skills for you. Nakita walks beautifully on a leash which makes walk time a nice outing for all. She has flexible energy, meaning, she is just as happy running and playing in the yard or chilling on the couch.

We don’t know how this amazing girl has not been adopted yet! Nakita is an all-around fabulous family dog. She gets along with other dogs and would probably do amazing with kids! As always, please bring the whole family, including your dogs, to meet the dog you want to adopt to make sure it’s a great fit for all!

Right now, Nakita has a reduced adoption fee of only $50! Pawmetto Lifeline is at max capacity for animals and cannot save any more lives until more animals go to a foster or a forever home! Adoptions fees have been significantly reduced until further notice to encourage the community to adopt. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00-6:00 and Saturdays from 10:00-6:00. Apply to adopt online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

