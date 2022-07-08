Fairfield County 9-1-1 system down
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County 9-1-1 system was reported down as of 1:00 p.m. Friday.
Officials asked any citizen with an emergency while it is down to call 803-815-4009 or 803-815-4008.
Administrative numbers that can be called include:
- 803-635-4411
- 803-635-5511
- 803-635-5512
- 803-635-5513
Staff with Emergency Management are currently working to restore the system.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.