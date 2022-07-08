Fairfield County 9-1-1 system down

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County 9-1-1 system was reported down as of 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Officials asked any citizen with an emergency while it is down to call 803-815-4009 or 803-815-4008.

Administrative numbers that can be called include:

803-635-4411

803-635-5511

803-635-5512

803-635-5513

Staff with Emergency Management are currently working to restore the system.

