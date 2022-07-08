SkyView
Ambulance crashes in Lexington County while transporting patient

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An ambulance crashed in Lexington County while transporting a patient.

A representative with the county said the accident happened at around 1:00 p.m. Friday. The crash happened on Highway 378 near the hospital.

No injuries have been reported at this time, both vehicles suffered minor damage. After the crash, the ambulance was able to complete the transport.

