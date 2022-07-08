Ambulance crashes in Lexington County while transporting patient

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An ambulance crashed in Lexington County while transporting a patient.

A representative with the county said the accident happened at around 1:00 p.m. Friday. The crash happened on Highway 378 near the hospital.

No injuries have been reported at this time, both vehicles suffered minor damage. After the crash, the ambulance was able to complete the transport.

