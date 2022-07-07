Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest, investigators say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Police Department reports they were conducting a traffic stop when the driver, described as an older gentlemen of a Nissan Ultima drove off.

Officers say the driver began throwing a large number of narcotics out the window of the car.

Once officers were able to get the driver to stop, he ran out of the vehicle and was chased down and taken into custody.

According to officials the driver will face charges.

Traffic stop-Devine & Kilbourne ends w/arrest of a male driver accused of throwing drugs out of a car. Initially, the man almost hit another car. #ColumbiaPDSC officers tried to pull over the car/driver but he refused. Patrol techniques helped stop the car but the suspect ran….. pic.twitter.com/J8CKcqGqcK — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 7, 2022

… moments later, officers caught up w/the suspect during a foot chase. Several charges pending including trafficking heroine, possession of marijuana w/intent to distribute & reckless driving. A K-9 team helped collect the discarded drugs from the roadway. No injuries reported. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 7, 2022

