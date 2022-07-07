SkyView
Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest, investigators say

CPD was conducting a traffic stop when a driver was found with Narcotics
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Police Department reports they were conducting a traffic stop when the driver, described as an older gentlemen of a Nissan Ultima drove off.

Officers say the driver began throwing a large number of narcotics out the window of the car.

Once officers were able to get the driver to stop, he ran out of the vehicle and was chased down and taken into custody.

According to officials the driver will face charges.

