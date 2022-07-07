Swimming advisory issued for Midlands rivers Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water said a Midlands Rivers Swimming Advisory was in effect Thursday.

Samples collected from the water on July, 6, 2022 did not meet safety standards for swimmers. The advisory impacted the Saluda River from the Saluda Shoals Lower Landing to the USGS Gage.

The organization said swimming, wading, tubing and paddling is not recommended. At risk groups, including children and individuals with weakened immune systems are advised to use caution on the river.

