Swimming advisory issued for Midlands rivers Thursday

Columbia Water said a swimming advisory was in effect for Thursday.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water said a Midlands Rivers Swimming Advisory was in effect Thursday.

Samples collected from the water on July, 6, 2022 did not meet safety standards for swimmers. The advisory impacted the Saluda River from the Saluda Shoals Lower Landing to the USGS Gage.

The organization said swimming, wading, tubing and paddling is not recommended. At risk groups, including children and individuals with weakened immune systems are advised to use caution on the river.

To find out more information about the water quality, click the link here.

