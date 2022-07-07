Soda City Live: Smoked Salmon Flatbread for the summer
Published: Jul. 7, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -If you’re looking for something quick, easy, and different to make for lunch, why not a smoked salmon flatbread?
Chef Darius Johnson of Noelle’s Catering shares the recipe on Soda City Live.
Ingredients:
Store bought flatbread
Smoked salmon filet (skin off)
Olive Oil
Old bay
Sea Salt
Ground Pepper
Arugula
Cheddar
Lemon zest
Garlic
Directions:
Take thin slices of smoked salmon and build flat bread and place in oven at 400 F for 8 to 10 minutes.
