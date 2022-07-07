SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Smoked Salmon Flatbread for the summer

Soda City Live: Smoked Salmon Flatbread for the summer
Soda City Live: Smoked Salmon Flatbread for the summer
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -If you’re looking for something quick, easy, and different to make for lunch, why not a smoked salmon flatbread?

Chef Darius Johnson of Noelle’s Catering shares the recipe on Soda City Live.

Ingredients:

Store bought flatbread

Smoked salmon filet (skin off)

Olive Oil

Old bay

Sea Salt

Ground Pepper

Arugula

Cheddar

Lemon zest

Garlic

Directions:

Take thin slices of smoked salmon and build flat bread and place in oven at 400 F for 8 to 10 minutes.

For more information on Noelle’s Catering, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

First responders were at the scene on I-77 Thursday after a deadly crash, fire and chemical...
Deadly crash blocks traffic on I-77 in Fairfield County
Charged with trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana, reckless driving and failure to stop...
Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest, investigators say
File photo
Deputies pursue man in vehicle chase in Richland County
Quayshaun Clark
Man found guilty of murder, sentenced to 48 years for 11-year-old’s death
The attorneys for U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Wednesday that he was not the...
Lawyers for Sen. Graham release statement on Ga. election probe subpoena

Latest News

Soda City Live: The Richardson Institute for Girls is partnering with Benedict college on a...
Soda City Live: Local nonprofit teams up with Benedict College to host camp for girls
The Style Standard shares casual summer styles for men
Soda City Live: Yoga fitness to strengthen your core
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: yoga fitness to strengthen your core
Soda City Live: Local musician launches "Playlist" concert series
Soda City Live: Local Musician Launches “Playlist” concert series