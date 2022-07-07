Soda City Live: Smoked Salmon Flatbread for the summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -If you’re looking for something quick, easy, and different to make for lunch, why not a smoked salmon flatbread?

Chef Darius Johnson of Noelle’s Catering shares the recipe on Soda City Live.

Ingredients:

Store bought flatbread

Smoked salmon filet (skin off)

Olive Oil

Old bay

Sea Salt

Ground Pepper

Arugula

Cheddar

Lemon zest

Garlic

Directions:

Take thin slices of smoked salmon and build flat bread and place in oven at 400 F for 8 to 10 minutes.

For more information on Noelle’s Catering, click here.

