Soda City Live: Local nonprofit teams up with Benedict College to host camp for girls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a constructive camp for your daughter or young girl, The Richardson Institute for Girls is partnering with Benedict College for a summer consortium.

The institute will be accepting young girls ages 4 to 13 into the program which will begin July 11, 2022, and run until August 12, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The cost is $90 a week with a $30 registration fee (discounts and scholarships are available).

Soda City Live: The Richardson Institute for Girls (twentysevenandco | clear)

