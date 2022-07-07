Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: yoga fitness to strengthen your core

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On this week’s ‘Be Well Wednesday’ Soda City Live host Billie Jean Shaw learns about yoga with fitness trainer Spencer Amado.

Spencer shows yoga exercises that focus on core strengthening for people who workout intensively or on a beginner level!

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.