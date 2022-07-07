SkyView
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: yoga fitness to strengthen your core

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On this week’s ‘Be Well Wednesday’ Soda City Live host Billie Jean Shaw learns about yoga with fitness trainer Spencer Amado.

Spencer shows yoga exercises that focus on core strengthening for people who workout intensively or on a beginner level!

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

