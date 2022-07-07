SkyView
Rising antisemitism in South Carolina, groups report 67% increase in incidents

The Charleston Jewish Federation
The Charleston Jewish Federation(Live 5 News)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A rise in antisemitism is prompting two groups to form a first of its kind partnership.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Charleston Jewish Federation (CJF) said the two organizations are forming a joint incident reporting system,

“The alarming increase in antisemitism and other incidents motivated by prejudice, intolerance, and hate, was the impetus for the Charleston Jewish Federation and ADL to collaborate and find effective ways to bring ADL educational resources to public and private schools and communities in South Carolina.”

Dr. Allison Padilla-Goodman, Vice President, ADL Southern Division said, “The rise in hate against the Jewish community in the United States, the Southeast Region, and South Carolina is very troubling.”

The ADL said South Carolina had a 67% rise in anti-Semitic incidents in 2021. Across the U.S. South east there was a rise of 74% last year.

Nationally, these incidents were up across every category. Attacks on Jewish community centers and synagogues rose 61%. Incidents involving K-12 schools are up 106% and on college campuses they rose by 21%.

Assaults involving physical violence rose 167%. In 2020 there were 33 reported instances, in 2021 there were 88. The ADL reported harassment rose 43% and vandalism rose 14%. To read the ADL’s audit, click the link here.

To file a report if you witness antisemitism, click the link here.

