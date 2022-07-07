Richland library hosts community event on the impact of gun violence

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library is hosting a community conversation event on the impact of gun violence in the community.

A panel discussion and community conversation about gun violence in the community will be the topic of discussion.

Gun violence continues to be a topic of discussion in many states, even here in South Carolina.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richland Library Main location.

Kyle Greene, local law enforcement, community partners and community members will moderate the panel.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.