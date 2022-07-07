SkyView
Restaurants to donate all profits on Saturday to family of fallen deputy

Deputy Austin Aldridge
Deputy Austin Aldridge(Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two restaurants in Spartanburg County will donate all of their profits on Saturday to the family of fallen Deputy Austin Aldridge.

Aldridge was killed in the line of duty on June 21. He leaves behind a wife who is expecting a baby.

On July 9, Eggs Up Grill locations on Village Creek Drive in Boiling Springs and Reidville Road in Moore are sponsoring fundraisers for Aldridge’s family.

All profits while they are open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday will be donated to his family.

“This agency would like to thank the management of Eggs Up Grill for their very generous donation and would encourage our citizens to support this worthy cause,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

