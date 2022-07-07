SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says

Alexander Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season. (WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A crew member from the Netflix series “Outer Banks” was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Kimmie Stewart Casting said.

According to WCSC, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said Alexander Jennings, 22, died around 3:15 a.m. from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Charleson County Sheriff’s Office said Jennings was walking on the road when he was hit by a vehicle that drove away from the area then hit again by a second vehicle that also left the scene.

The casting company said on Facebook that Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-77 blocked traffic Thursday morning.
Deadly crash blocks traffic on I-77 in Fairfield County
File photo
Deputies pursue man in vehicle chase in Richland County
CPD was conducting a traffic stop when a driver was found with Narcotics
Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest, investigators say
Quayshaun Clark
Man found guilty of murder, sentenced to 48 years for 11-year-old’s death
The attorneys for U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Wednesday that he was not the...
Lawyers for Sen. Graham release statement on Ga. election probe subpoena

Latest News

Officers with the Madison Police Department arrived quickly on the scene and encouraged the...
Body cam video shows dramatic rescue of 5 children, woman from apartment fire
A 9-year-old boy drowned in a California apartment pool Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
9-year-old boy drowns in apartment pool, police say
Motorists stop for fuel at gas stations in Detroit, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. As Congress and now...
Higher gas prices hurt pockets, make small dent in emissions
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Florida man sentenced in death threat to Minnesota Rep. Omar
The Charleston Jewish Federation
Rising antisemitism in South Carolina, groups report 67% increase in incidents