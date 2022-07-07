‘A nightmare:’ Mother of missing boy speaks out as search continues on Greenville County river

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The search for a missing boy is halted as of Thursday at 5:20 p.m. and will resume at 7 a.m. on Friday, according to officials.

The family said 12-year-old Ayden Chastain was at the water with a neighbor.

According to deputies, the kids were playing near the river at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Chastain fell in and never resurfaced.

His mother, Rissa Lewis, spoke to FOX Carolina’s Lindsey Gibbs on Thursday morning. She said Ayden is usually home playing video games.

“I don’t understand how this happened,” she said. “We’ve expressed to them over the weeks: do not play in that river.”

The mother of 12-year-old Ayden Chastain is speaking out after he went missing while playing near the Saluda River in Greenville County.

Lewis said the boys were supervised but, “It’s like, a blink, and he’s just not here now.”

“I’m shaking because it just is a nightmare,” Lewis said. “It really is a nightmare.”

K-9 officers and about 85 people were searching for the boy as of 9:22 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. They had a Dive Team and people in boats to help with the searching.

Deputies searching for missing boy in Saluda River. (Fox Carolina News)

According to deputies, the weather affected the search because the rain increased currents.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville County Emergency Management were also on scene.

Around 11 p.m., the search was suspended but crews returned at 7 a.m. to continue looking for Ayden.

