Man found guilty of murder, sentenced to 48 years for 11-year-old’s death

Quayshaun Clark
Quayshaun Clark((Source: LCSD))
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder of 11-year-old Ta’shya Jay.

Tashya Michelle Jay
Tashya Michelle Jay(Family Provided)

According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Quayshaun Clark was found guilty on all charges, including murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling Wednesday.

Judge Debra McCaslin sentenced Clark, and he will serve 48 years for murder, 5 years (concurrent) for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and 10 years (concurrent) for discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Clark was arrested in June 2021 after a shooting on Madera Road in Batesburg killed Jay, and injured another child.

RELATED STORY | Man charged in shooting death of 11-year-old in Lexington County

At the time of the incident, Ta’shya’s mother, Shandreka Jay, said they were visiting a friend and had only been in the area for 10 minutes when the gang-related shooting occurred.

