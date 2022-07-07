SkyView
Interstate murder suspect manhunt underway, Columbia among search locations

Fabien Perry, 27 is wanted in connection to a murder in Georgia.
Fabien Perry, 27 is wanted in connection to a murder in Georgia.(Roswell Police)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -An interstate manhunt is underway for a Georgia murder suspect and Columbia is one of the search areas.

The Roswell Police Department said they were searching for the 27-year-old Fabien Perry. He is wanted in connection to the murder of his girlfriend 23-year-old Johana Cabrales-Hernandez.

Investigators said on July 6th, 2022 a 9-1-1 caller reported an injured woman in the 100 block of Old Ferry Way in Rosewell, GA. Officers found Cabrales-Hernandez, dead with a gunshot wound.

Her family had become concerned for her welfare after her two children were suddenly dropped off at a nearby family member’s home by an unidentified person. When they went to check on her, they found her deceased and notified the police.

Evidence gathered during the investigation led police to identify Perry as the suspect. It is currently believed this is an isolated domestic incident but Perry is considered armed and dangerous by law enforcement.

Investigators believe Perry left Georgia and might be in nearby areas.

