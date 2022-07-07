SkyView
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to speak at SCGOP Silver Elephant Gala

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California speaks at a news conference on the...
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California speaks at a news conference on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, to complain about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the leadership of President Joe Biden, and guidelines on face masks by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Republican Party has scheduled a keynote speaker for the 55th Silver Elephant Gala on Friday, July 29.

House Republican Leader, Kevin McCarthy will be the keynote speaker of the longest standing Republican event in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Republican Party.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy won his first election as Trustee to the Kern Community College District in 2000, was elected to represent the 32nd Assembly District in the California State Assembly, and as a freshman legislator, was elected to serve as the Assembly Republican Leader in 2002.

He was then elected into Congress in 2006 and became Chief Deputy Whip, and in 2014, became Republican Leader in the House.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick says McCarthy is an aggressive advocate for the Republican Party.

“We can’t wait to welcome him to the Palmetto State, rally behind our shared principles,” McKissick said.

The Silver Elephant Gala is a members only event.

