House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to speak at SCGOP Silver Elephant Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Republican Party has scheduled a keynote speaker for the 55th Silver Elephant Gala on Friday, July 29.

House Republican Leader, Kevin McCarthy will be the keynote speaker of the longest standing Republican event in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Republican Party.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy won his first election as Trustee to the Kern Community College District in 2000, was elected to represent the 32nd Assembly District in the California State Assembly, and as a freshman legislator, was elected to serve as the Assembly Republican Leader in 2002.

He was then elected into Congress in 2006 and became Chief Deputy Whip, and in 2014, became Republican Leader in the House.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick says McCarthy is an aggressive advocate for the Republican Party.

“We can’t wait to welcome him to the Palmetto State, rally behind our shared principles,” McKissick said.

The Silver Elephant Gala is a members only event.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.