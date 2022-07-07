SkyView
Georgetown deputies searching for missing teen

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen missing for two weeks.

Landin Ellis, 16, was last seen on June 22, deputies say.

He is from the Murrells Inlet area and stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

