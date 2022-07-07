SkyView
WATCH: Gas line break closes Augusta Rd/US-1 and I-20

According to the Lexington Police Department a gas line break has led to traffic being detoured.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Lexington Police Department a gas line break has led to traffic being detoured.

According to LPD, early indications say this closure could be up to five hours.

At this time, traffic is being detoured at Cedarcrest Drive and Cedar Drive/Dooley Road.

Officials advise people to avoid the area if possible.

All traffic on I-20 is being detoured through the town of Lexington from Sunset Blvd. and South Lake Drive, according to police.

Traffic inbound and outbound on Augusta Road is also being detoured around the affected area.

The Lexington Police Department is assisting the South Carolina Highway Patrol with road and ramp closures at this time.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more emergency personnel assess the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

