WATCH: Gas line break closes Augusta Rd/US-1 and I-20

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Lexington Police Department a gas line break has led to traffic being detoured.

According to LPD, early indications say this closure could be up to five hours.

At this time, traffic is being detoured at Cedarcrest Drive and Cedar Drive/Dooley Road.

Officials advise people to avoid the area if possible.

TRAFFIC ALERT - AVOID AUGUSTA ROAD AND I-20



A gas line break has Augusta Road/US-1 and I-20 closed. All traffic on I-20 is being detoured through @TownLexingtonSC from Sunset Blvd. and South Lake Drive.



All traffic inbound and outbound on Augusta Road is being detoured… pic.twitter.com/MKAM9U895H — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) July 7, 2022

All traffic on I-20 is being detoured through the town of Lexington from Sunset Blvd. and South Lake Drive, according to police.

Traffic inbound and outbound on Augusta Road is also being detoured around the affected area.

The Lexington Police Department is assisting the South Carolina Highway Patrol with road and ramp closures at this time.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more emergency personnel assess the scene.

