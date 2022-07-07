Family, friends and colleagues remember Newberry County Deputy who died after battle with cancer

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - For the second time in less than three months, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies to cancer.

Deputy Kay Ammons, who was a Detention Center officer for more than 15 years, passed away on Tuesday, after a more than year-long battle with cancer.

Ammons’ son JP said that the outpouring of love and support from the community, and from his mother’s co-workers this week, has been “overwhelming.”

He said the family could not have asked for anything better.

Those who work at the Sheriff’s Office said that Ammons was a model employee, co-worker, and friend.

She was a fighter, dependable, and had a servant’s heart, they said.

“She gave everything that she could give,” Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said.

JP said that Ammons was always putting others before herself.

Foster said this was on display when another deputy, Janna Longshore, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

“She was really kind to Deputy Longshore, and she was kind to her family even though she was suffering as well,” he said.

Longshore lost her battle with cancer in late April.

In the midst of her sickness, Ammons continued to serve the county.

Foster said he admired her strength in the face of such adversity.

“We knew she was in pain and not feeling well, but she saddled up every day, suited up and came in, and I just sat there in awe of that the whole time,” he said. “And she didn’t have to do it, but she wanted to do it. And I think that was kind of a therapy to her that helped her get through as long as she did with this, and she fought until the end.”

Sharon McClanahan, who worked with Ammons at the Detention Center, said they were both band parents, and would often bond about their families.

She said Ammons loved her family more than anything.

McClanahan got emotional when asked what the community lost with Ammons’ passing.

“A friend, I’m going to miss her,” she said. “I guess her dedication that she had to us and to what she did here. She was very dedicated and loyal, and nowadays it’s really hard to find the loyalty and the dedication. She strived, I believe, to do right in her work.”

Foster said even though Ammons started her career in law enforcement later in life, she was very passionate about her work.

“She possessed that quality that you wish all employees could adapt to,” he said.

Foster said Ammons often did the work of two deputies and picked up extra shifts whenever she could.

Ammons’ funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday at the First Baptist Church in Whitmire.

Her burial with full police honors will be at Lee Cemetery.

