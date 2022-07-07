Deadly crash blocks traffic on I-77 in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly crash on I-77 blocked traffic Thursday morning at around 6:30 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said traffic is being diverted near mile marker 31.

First responders requested motorists to shelter in place within a one-mile radius of mile marker 32 on I-77.

A shelter in place was added for the Town of Ridgeway. Investigators are in the process of identifying the product that was spilled onto the highway. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department was on the scene providing mutual aid to the Fairfield County Fire Service.

Fairfield County Detour: North bound traffic, Take exit 27 onto Blythewood road, go left on Blythewood road to US 321, go right on US 321 to SC 34 and right on SC 34 back to I-77 at the 34 mile marker expect delays, Avoid the area!! pic.twitter.com/7bQoDd6ho6 — Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) July 7, 2022

We are requesting everyone shelter in place within a one-mile radius of the incident location which is just South of the 32MM on I-77. https://t.co/5XKIXUzcTz — Fairfield County Fire Service (@FairfieldCoFire) July 7, 2022

Fairfield County: SCHP is investigating a Fatal Collision on I-77 near the 31 mile marker, ALL lanes are blocked and a detour is being established! pic.twitter.com/jrTvTc1ajb — Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) July 7, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

