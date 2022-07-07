SkyView
Deadly crash blocks traffic on I-77 in Fairfield County

First responders are asking motorists to shelter in place
An accident on I-77 blocked traffic Thursday morning.
An accident on I-77 blocked traffic Thursday morning.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly crash on I-77 blocked traffic Thursday morning at around 6:30 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said traffic is being diverted near mile marker 31.

First responders requested motorists to shelter in place within a one-mile radius of mile marker 32 on I-77.

A shelter in place was added for the Town of Ridgeway. Investigators are in the process of identifying the product that was spilled onto the highway. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department was on the scene providing mutual aid to the Fairfield County Fire Service.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

