1.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Elgin

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Source: AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - According to the United States Geological Survey, another earthquake has been detected in the Midlands.

Around 3:54 p.m., the USGS reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake occurred 3.6 miles east of Elgin.

This earthquake comes just a few days after the last reported earthquake in the Midlands on Sunday.

RELATED STORY | Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

Did you feel it? Let the USGS know, here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

