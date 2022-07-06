SkyView
UofSC and Lexington Medical Center enter partnership for training nurses and physicians

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina’s College of Nursing and Lexington Medical Center have entered into a partnership that will bring a new nursing simulation center and teaching space for the training of nurses and physicians.

The new center will be built on the hospital’s campus. It is scheduled to be completed by 2024 and the estimated cost will be $20 million.

The university’s Board of Trustees also announced a new graduate medical education affiliation with LMC to help meet local and statewide needs for primary care physicians, a goal they share with UofSC’s School of Medicine.

“Today’s announcements mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the relationship between the University of South Carolina and the Lexington Medical Center,” said UofSC President Michael Amiridis. “The establishment of a new state-of-the-art facility for the use of our Nursing program on the hospital’s campus and the creation of 13 new residencies in family practice make a strong statement of our shared commitment to building the future of health care in the Midlands and across South Carolina. I applaud the vision and innovative spirit of Dean Andrews, Dean Hall and the LMC leadership, and I’m looking forward to the implementation of our ambitious plans.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

