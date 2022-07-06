Two dead in Clarendon County fatal collision

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper David Jones a collision occurred around 7:10 a.m.

The collision took place on I-95 Northbound at the 125 MM.

The accident involved one car and the driver and passenger of that car lost their lives.

Officials say the car was traveling northbound on the interstate when the car when off the road and hit several trees.

The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

